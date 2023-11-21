Trump allies resurrect Jan. 6 conspiracies after release of Capitol footage

House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) decision to release 44,000 hours of security footage from Jan. 6 has triggered a new wave of conspiracy theories from pro-Trump actors seeking to rewrite the history of the Capitol riot. Why it matters: Ahead of the 2022 midterms, many Republicans accused the now-defunct House Jan. 6 committee of exploiting the insurrection for political purpose — arguing that the country should move forward, not look back.

Now, it's former President Trump and his allies — including members of Congress — who are intent on re-litigating the deadly assault on the Capitol, including by "investigating the investigators."

For Democrats whose 2024 messaging relies on painting their Republican opponents as "MAGA extremists," the revisionist history around Jan. 6 may as well be an in-kind campaign contribution.

Driving the news: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) are among the GOP lawmakers who have called for an investigation into the Jan. 6 committee, citing footage of Trump supporters walking peacefully past Capitol police officers.

Lee and Greene promoted a baseless conspiracy theory on X suggesting that one Jan. 6 participant was an undercover federal agent caught on camera flashing a badge.

In reality, the "badge" was a vape — and the "agent" was Jan. 6 defendant Kevin Lyons, who stole a photo from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office and has been sentenced to four years in prison.

"Criminal referrals must be written and prosecutions MUST happen under a Trump DOJ. I've said it all along, MAGA did not do this," Greene wrote in a post later edited to remove an image and reference to Lyons.

Screenshot via Truth Social

Reality check: In response to an online frenzy over the peaceful excerpts, former Jan. 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted out a compilation of pro-Trump rioters violently assaulting Capitol police officers.

More than 1,200 defendants in all 50 states and D.C. have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the Justice Department.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted that day. Five officers died in the days and weeks after the riot.

The big picture: Trump has needed no help from his congressional allies in making Jan. 6 and election denialism the centerpiece of his presidential campaign.