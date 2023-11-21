Scoop: Blinken planning to travel to Israel next week for talks on war in Gaza

Secretary of State Tony Blinken is planning to travel to Israel early next week for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials about the war in Gaza, two sources with direct knowledge of the trip told Axios.
Why it matters: This will be Blinken's fourth trip to Israel since the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7. The visit could take place amid the implementation of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that is expected to include a multi-day pause in fighting.
Israel's cabinet was meeting Tuesday to vote on the deal.
Driving the news: Blinken's trip to the region hasn't been totally finalized but is expected to take place after Thanksgiving and before his participation in the NATO foreign ministers summit in Brussels next Tuesday, the sources said.
State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller declined to comment.