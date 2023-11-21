Federal Reserve to proceed "carefully" with future interest rate decisions

Most Federal Reserve officials continue to see upside risks to the U.S.'s battle against inflation but suggested a more cautious stance on raising borrowing costs further, according to newly released minutes from the central bank's most recent policy meeting. Why it matters: The minutes from the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting, where officials decided to hold interest rates steady, said Fed officials agreed to "proceed carefully" with future interest rate decisions as they look to wind down their rate-hiking campaign.

Driving the news: "Most" members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee "continued to see upside risks to inflation," per the minutes.

Fed officials said that a slew of economic data released in the coming weeks "would help clarify" whether price pressures are consistently easing.

Notably, all officials concluded that they were "in a position to proceed carefully" in adjusting the Fed's rate stance.

Of note: The meeting was held before the release of the October Consumer Price Index, which showed prices rising at a meaningfully slower pace.

That came alongside other data that suggested economic activity, including consumer spending, was cooling — though still remained solid.

Between the lines: Some of the risks that could result in stronger-than-expected inflation included the possibility that demand for goods and services could continue to outstrip supply of them, which could "slow the progress on inflation."

Members also pointed out geopolitical tensions and the impact on oil prices and the tight housing market, which could keep upward pressure on shelter costs.

What to watch: At the last policy meeting, "many" Fed officials fretted about the risks of weaker-than-expected economic growth down the line.