Rosalynn Carter in her own words: 10 memorable quotes

"I just don't want to. Not for religious reasons. I just don't want to. Besides, I'm saving the taxpayers' money."
— Carter also to the Associated Press about why she didn't serve liquor at the White House
"Jimmy and I had always worked side by side; it's a tradition in Southern families, and one that is not seen as in any way demeaning to the man. Once the press and our persistent opponents heard about my attendance at the (Cabinet) meetings, very soon it was rumored that I was 'telling' Jimmy what to do! They obviously didn't know Jimmy!"
— Carter in response to criticism about her White House involvement, per the AP
"I loved the politics. Jimmy didn't. He's not a politician. He thinks if something needs to be done, you need to do it. And he doesn't like all the bickering back and forth. But I loved the politics."
— Carter answering questions at the Carter Center in 2005
"I don't think I'm smarter than Jimmy Carter, but I loved the political life. I loved it. I like the intrigue ... having one election, people who really support you and the next election will be your opponents, and the ones who were your opponents will be your supporters ... It was just fascinating to me. I miss it."
"Twenty-five years ago, we did not dream that people might someday be able actually to recover from mental illnesses. Today it is a very real possibility ... For one who has worked on mental health issues as long as I have, this is a miraculous development and an answer to my prayers."
— Carter at the 2003 Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy
"I think women need to find their place and decide what they want to do ... I've worked almost all of my life and raised my family ... but the main thing is women have a choice and can make their own decision."
— Carter when asked whether there's space for women to handle both a career and their homes in 2005