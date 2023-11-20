SCOTUS declines to hear Chauvin's appeal of George Floyd murder conviction

Law enforcement officials escorting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from a prison in Minneapolis in September 2020. Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images
The Supreme Court on Monday declined a request to review former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction for murdering George Floyd in 2020.
Why it matters: The court's decision means Chauvin's district court conviction and prison sentence of over 22 years will stand.
Catch up quick: Chauvin's lawyers had argued he was denied his right to a fair trial because of pretrial publicity and public safety concerns in the event of an acquittal, the AP reports.
Separately, Chauvin is seeking to overturn his federal civil rights convictions stemming from Floyd's murder, AP reports.
