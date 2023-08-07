Former Minneapolis police officer gets nearly 5 years for role in George Floyd's death

Former Minneapolis Police officer Tou Thao exits the Hennepin County Government Center, after a courthouse appearance, on July 21, 2020. Photo" Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to just under five years for his role in George Floyd's death, The Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Tou Thao, who held back bystanders as Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd, is the final of four Minneapolis officers to be sentenced on state criminal charges.

Catch up fast: Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May.

Thao, who has maintained his innocence, waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench one.

What they're saying: Cahill reportedly cited Thao's lack of remorse when handing down the 57-month sentence, which went above the four years recommended by state guidelines.

Of note: Thao was convicted last year of violating Floyd's civil rights in a separate federal suit. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in that case.

Zoom out: Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years behind bars. He has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his conviction following an unsuccessful state appeal.