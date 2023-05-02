Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty for role in George Floyd's death
A former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders as Derek Chauvin restrained George Floyd has been convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Driving the news: Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill issued his decision against Tou Thao in court documents filed Monday night. The more serious charge of aiding and abetting murder was dropped.
- Thao, who has maintained his innocence, had waived his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial.
Flashback: Then-state prosecutor Matthew Frank argued as part of the proceedings that Thao "made a conscious decision to actively participate in Floyd’s death" by providing crowd control and blocking an off-duty firefighter from providing medical assistance, per KARE 11.
- Thao's attorney argued that his client was following MPD training and not directly responsible for Floyd's death.
Of note: Thao was convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights in a separate federal trial last year.
- He's already serving a 3 1/2 year sentence connected to that case.
State of play: Two other officers who were with Chauvin and Thao when Floyd was killed already pleaded guilty to state criminal charges.
- Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years behind bars. His request for a new trial was rejected by the Minnesota Court of Appeals last month.
What's next: Thao’s sentencing is scheduled for August 7, per Attorney General Keith Ellison.