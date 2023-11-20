How Biden's presidential turkeys stack up to the rest

Liberty and Bell — two 42-pound turkeys — were pardoned today by President Biden and spared from the Thanksgiving table.
The big picture: They're squarely in the middle of the flock of turkeys pardoned over the last 40 years.
- The heaviest one was Willis, a 60-pound bird pardoned by President Clinton in 1997.
- Katie, pardoned by President George W. Bush in 2002, was the lightest at 30 pounds.
Driving the news: The turkeys traveled from Minnesota in a Cadillac Escalade and stayed overnight at a suite in the Willard Intercontinental near the White House.
- President Biden, celebrating his 81st birthday, joked that it was "the 76th anniversary of this event. And I want you to know I wasn't there at the first one. I was too young to make it up."