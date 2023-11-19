Indian students fuel international enrollment at American colleges

International students flocked to the U.S. in record numbers last year, including a 35% increase in those coming from India. Why it matters: Booming demand from India for American education is offsetting a decline in the number of students from China, which fell for a third straight year.

The big picture: There were more than one million international students studying in the U.S. during the 2022-2023 academic year, marking a 12% increase over the previous year and the fastest growth rate in over four decades, according to an Open Doors report released this week.

While the total number rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, graduate student enrollments reached an all-time high.

What they're saying: Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation and learning at the Institute of International Education, told Axios there has been a "rebound" of international students after the COVID pandemic.

"We are also seeing positive ongoing trends in many places of origin driven by ongoing outreach and recruitment by U.S. higher education institutions," she added.

By the numbers: International students accounted for 6% of the total U.S. higher education population in the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the findings from the State Department and the Institute of International Education.

48 states reported an increase in their international student enrollment numbers over the year prior.

Of note: International students contributed nearly $38 billion to the U.S. economy, according to the Commerce Department.

Between the lines: The spike in the number of international students also comes as the U.S. expands its long-standing scientific collaborations with India — while both countries try to counter China's ever-growing influence, Axios' Alison Snyder reports.

At the same time, government funding is often directed to universities that have been a venue for collaboration between the U.S. and India for decades, starting with exchanges between students and scholars in the two countries.

"Strengthening educational ties between the United States and India is a priority for the U.S. Government," a U.S. Department of State spokesperson told Axios.

India reached an all-time high of 268,923 international students last year, marking an increase of 35% year-over-year. It was also the top country where institutions prioritized recruitment, per a report from the Institute of International Education.

Zoom in: While the highest number of students have continued to come from China for more than a decade, the number of students (289,526) has decreased each year since the pandemic.

The decline could be attributed in part to pandemic-era travel restrictions, but Chinese student enrollment had already started to plateau during the 2017-18 academic year.

What's next: The number of international students studying in the U.S. is expected to continue to grow at 8% in the 2023-2024 academic year, per the report.

