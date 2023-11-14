Ex-Fox News reporter alleges he was fired for opposing "false" Jan. 6 coverage
A former Fox News reporter is suing the network for allegedly firing him in retaliation for opposing their "false coverage of the January 6th insurrection" was moved to federal court Monday.
Driving the news: Jason Donner, who worked for the network for 12 years before he was terminated in September 2022, alleges he was let go because of his political views and "his refusal to report false information" about the2020 election and the Capitol riot, per the suit.
Details: The lawsuit accuses the network of violating the D.C. Human Rights Act based on discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination.
- The suit was originally filed in D.C. Superior Court in September, but Fox News filed a notice of removal to move it to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday. The network did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Zoom out: The lawsuit comes after Fox paid a record-setting defamation settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems over false statements made about the company on the network's air.