A former Fox News reporter is suing the network for allegedly firing him in retaliation for opposing their "false coverage of the January 6th insurrection" was moved to federal court Monday.

Driving the news: Jason Donner, who worked for the network for 12 years before he was terminated in September 2022, alleges he was let go because of his political views and "his refusal to report false information" about the2020 election and the Capitol riot, per the suit.