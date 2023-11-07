Skip to main content
Tennessean and USA Today hire "standout" Taylor Swift reporter

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour in Inglewood, California, in August. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Gannett's new Taylor Swift reporter was announced Monday by its outlets the Tennessean and USA Today.

The big picture: Veteran journalist Bryan West, a two-time Emmy Award-winning TV producer and "passionate Swiftie," was the "standout choice from a pool of hundreds of applicants" in the nationwide job search that went viral when it was announced earlier this year, per the outlets.

  • The Tennessean and USA Today also announced in September they're searching for a reporter to cover Beyoncé news. There was no immediate announcement on this, though a LinkedIn post for the job states it's no longer accepting applications.

Of note: The job postings prompted criticism from some reporters who felt they were a poor use of resources amid layoffs in local news.

  • A spokesperson for Gannett told Axios Nashville's Adam Tamburin in September that it had hired 260 journalists since March and had over 100 open positions.

