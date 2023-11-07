16 mins ago - Economy & Business
Tennessean and USA Today hire "standout" Taylor Swift reporter
Gannett's new Taylor Swift reporter was announced Monday by its outlets the Tennessean and USA Today.
The big picture: Veteran journalist Bryan West, a two-time Emmy Award-winning TV producer and "passionate Swiftie," was the "standout choice from a pool of hundreds of applicants" in the nationwide job search that went viral when it was announced earlier this year, per the outlets.
- The Tennessean and USA Today also announced in September they're searching for a reporter to cover Beyoncé news. There was no immediate announcement on this, though a LinkedIn post for the job states it's no longer accepting applications.
Of note: The job postings prompted criticism from some reporters who felt they were a poor use of resources amid layoffs in local news.
- A spokesperson for Gannett told Axios Nashville's Adam Tamburin in September that it had hired 260 journalists since March and had over 100 open positions.
