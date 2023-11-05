More than 300 Americans, their families and some permanent U.S. residents have left Gaza, Jon Finer, U.S. deputy national security adviser said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

The big picture: A "number of Americans" are still in Gaza, he added, and the U.S. is working to release hostages, which would require a pause in fighting.

Moving the 300 Americans out of Gaza required "pretty intensive negotiations," Finer said.

"This is obviously a major priority, and one that we're going to continue to work out until every American who wants to leave is able to do so," Finer said Sunday.

Context: About 400 Americans were in Gaza and wanted to leave as of Thursday, the Washington Post reported. It was unclear on Sunday how many remained.

Many Palestinian Americans have both U.S. and Palestinian passports, and those who leave do so by crossing the Rafah border crossing into Egypt.

The border opened on Thursday for the first time since Oct. 7, following the Hamas attack.

What's next: Israeli officials would consider a pause in fighting for a hostage release agreement, Finer said. But no such agreement has yet been reached.

"Being able to move hostages around the battlefield in a way that is safe, get them to a gate leading outside of Gaza would take time," he said.

"And we would only want to be able to do that safely. So we believe a pause would be appropriate in that context."

Negotiations have gone on quietly behind the scenes, Finer said, and they have taken longer than U.S. officials would like.

