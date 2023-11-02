José Andrés has become a recognized figure on the scene in the aftermath of global disasters. The chef-turned-humanitarian traveled to Haiti more than a decade ago to cook food for victims of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake. Today: he's on the ground in war zones.

How does one man lead an emergency response organization as the emergencies keep growing and changing?

Plus, an update on food insecurity in the U.S., and why the numbers may come as a surprise.

Guests: José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen; Axios markets correspondent Emily Peck

Credits: 1 big thing is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Alex Sugiura. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can send questions, comments and story ideas as a text or voice memo to Niala at 202-918-4893.