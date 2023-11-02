1 hour ago - Podcasts
José Andrés: Food as a tool of war and peace
José Andrés has become a recognized figure on the scene in the aftermath of global disasters. The chef-turned-humanitarian traveled to Haiti more than a decade ago to cook food for victims of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake. Today: he's on the ground in war zones.
How does one man lead an emergency response organization as the emergencies keep growing and changing?
- Plus, an update on food insecurity in the U.S., and why the numbers may come as a surprise.
Guests: José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen; Axios markets correspondent Emily Peck
Credits: 1 big thing is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Alex Sugiura. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can send questions, comments and story ideas as a text or voice memo to Niala at 202-918-4893.