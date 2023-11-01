59 mins ago - Health
U.S. infant mortality rate rises for first time in over 2 decades
The U.S. infant mortality rate in 2022 rose 3%, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Wednesday.
The big picture: The CDC's Prevention's National Center for Vital Statistics found there were 5.6 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, compared to 5.44 per 1,000 live births in 2021 — marking the first year-over-year increase since 2001 to 2002.
