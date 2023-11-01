U.S. infant mortality rate rises for first time in over 2 decades

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The U.S. infant mortality rate in 2022 rose 3%, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Wednesday.

The big picture: The CDC's Prevention's National Center for Vital Statistics found there were 5.6 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, compared to 5.44 per 1,000 live births in 2021 — marking the first year-over-year increase since 2001 to 2002.

Read the report, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Giving birth in America continues to get deadlier

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.