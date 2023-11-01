Supreme Court seems likely to reject "Trump too small" trademark

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed likely to rule against a California man who tried to trademark the phrase "Trump too small."

The big picture: Federal law prohibits trademarks that use a living person's name without that person's consent. Both liberal and conservative justices appeared inclined to uphold that standard.

Details: The case involves California lawyer Steve Elster's efforts to sell t-shirts that say "Trump too small."

The U.S. trademark office denied his request for a trademark for the phrase, which he appealed.

He said the denial limited his First Amendment rights.

But some of the justices seemed more concerned during oral arguments Wednesday that allowing one person to trademark a specific line of political criticism would be the bigger First Amendment threat.

"Presumably, there will be a race for people to trademark, you know, 'Trump Too this,' 'Trump Too that,' whatever, and then particularly in an area of political expression, that really cuts off a lot of expression other people might regard as important infringement on their First Amendment rights," Chief Justice John Roberts said, according to the court's transcript.

Context: The court has loosened trademark law recently — for example, it sided with a band that was denied a trademark for its name — but the rules prohibiting the use of living people's names seems likely to remain intact.

"The question is, is this an infringement on speech? And the answer is no," liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, noting that Elster is still free to sell the t-shirts even if he can't trademark the phrase.

What's next: A ruling is expected by summer.