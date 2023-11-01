Computer model simulation of wind circulation around Storm Ciarán on Thursday, showing the strongest winds over the English Channel and northwestern France. Image: https://earth.nullschool.net

A rapidly intensifying and potentially record-setting storm will bring heavy rains and damaging winds to Ireland and the U.K. beginning tonight, with its effects extending into France and other parts of Western Europe.

Driving the news: Dubbed Storm Ciarán by the U.K. Met Office, the storm is rapidly developing over the North Atlantic Ocean, aided by a cold front and powerful jet stream winds of up to 200 mph. The greatest impact may be felt in southwestern England and northwestern France on Thursday.

Between the lines: Storm Ciarán's rate of intensification will qualify it as a bomb cyclone, as its minimum air pressure plunges.

Based on computer model projections, the storm could set records for the lowest air pressure readings recorded in this region, as it reaches maximum intensity while it crosses the southern U.K.

In general, the lower the air pressure, the stronger the storm.

The tight pressure gradient associated with Storm Ciarán will bring the threat of hurricane-force winds of up to 90 mph to southern reaches of the U.K., and even more intense winds, possibly up to 100 mph, are possible across the English Channel into northwestern France, where alerts are in effect for "violent" winds.

Along the coast of southwest England and western France, wave heights of up to 50 feet are likely to pound coastal areas and cause flooding.

Threat level: Storm Ciarán closely follows intense Storm Babet struck some of the same regions last week, leading to significant flooding in the U.K. in particular.

Amber warnings, the second-highest alert level, are in effect for parts of the U.K.'s south on Thursday.

"Very strong northwesterly winds associated with Storm Ciarán could disrupt travel, utilities and may cause some structural damage," the warning states. "Flying debris could result in a danger to life."

A phenomenon known as a "sting jet," which leads to localized peaks in wind speeds, may form and affect northwestern France.

Context: A mix of ingredients is driving Ciarán, including a powerful, 200-mph jet stream at about 30,000 feet above the surface, an initial area of low pressure along a cold front, and record-warm North Atlantic waters.