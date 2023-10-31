1 hour ago - Health
America's favorite Halloween candy
The spookiest night of the year is nearly upon us, and that means lots of tricks and sugary treats.
By the numbers: 93% of Americans say they will be sharing candy to celebrate Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association.
- Instacart reports Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Peanut M&Ms continue their reign as America's favorite Halloween candies.
- Classic M&Ms are in third place, followed by Tootsie Pops and Twizzlers.
- Candy corn took eighth place.