Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Health

America's favorite Halloween candy

headshot
Illustrations: Lindsey Bailey, Allie Carl, Brendan Lynch, Annelise Capossela, Aïda Amer, Natalie Peeples, Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Data: Instacart and U.S. Department of Agriculture
Illustrations: Lindsey Bailey, Allie Carl, Brendan Lynch, Annelise Capossela, Aïda Amer, Natalie Peeples, Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Data: Instacart and U.S. Department of Agriculture

The spookiest night of the year is nearly upon us, and that means lots of tricks and sugary treats.

By the numbers: 93% of Americans say they will be sharing candy to celebrate Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association.

  • Instacart reports Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Peanut M&Ms continue their reign as America's favorite Halloween candies.
  • Classic M&Ms are in third place, followed by Tootsie Pops and Twizzlers.
  • Candy corn took eighth place.
Go deeper