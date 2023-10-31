America's favorite Halloween candy

Illustrations: Lindsey Bailey, Allie Carl, Brendan Lynch, Annelise Capossela, Aïda Amer, Natalie Peeples, Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Data: Instacart and U.S. Department of Agriculture

The spookiest night of the year is nearly upon us, and that means lots of tricks and sugary treats.

By the numbers: 93% of Americans say they will be sharing candy to celebrate Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association.