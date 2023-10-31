Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: White House hosts thousands for Halloween trick-or-treat event
Thousands of children gathered Monday for a night of spooky fun at the White House's Halloween trick-or-treat event.
Driving the news: This year's celebration featured a "Hallo-READ!" theme in which children received candy and books from President Biden and First lady Jill Biden, per a White House release.
- The estimated 8,000 guests got to revel in the White House decor, which featured famous literary characters.
- The event also featured a "spooky story time." Jill Biden, dressed as the White House cat Willow, read children the book "Ten Spooky Pumpkins," AP reported.
In photos
Editor's note: This story was updated with more photos.