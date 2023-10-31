Skip to main content
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: White House hosts thousands for Halloween trick-or-treat event

headshot

President Biden reacts to a child's Halloween costume at a trick-or-treat event hosted at the White House on Monday, Oct. 30. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Thousands of children gathered Monday for a night of spooky fun at the White House's Halloween trick-or-treat event.

Driving the news: This year's celebration featured a "Hallo-READ!" theme in which children received candy and books from President Biden and First lady Jill Biden, per a White House release.

  • The estimated 8,000 guests got to revel in the White House decor, which featured famous literary characters.
  • The event also featured a "spooky story time." Jill Biden, dressed as the White House cat Willow, read children the book "Ten Spooky Pumpkins," AP reported.

In photos

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out of the White House to host a Halloween event
President Biden and First lady Jill Biden walk out of the White House to greet guests in attendance for the event. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
greet trick-or-treaters on the South Lawn of the White House for Halloween at the White House in Washington DC, United States on October 30
A line of eager trick-or-treaters in a variety of costumes wait to meet President Biden. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
First lady Jill Biden, dressed as the White House cat Willow, reads to a crowd of children. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden hands out boxes of M&Ms during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House on October 30
President Biden hands out treats. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joe Biden hands out boxes of chocolates during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House on October 30
President Biden pantomimes talking into a mic to entertain a child. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
White house trick-or-treat
Spooky decorations at the event featured literary themes. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
Patrick McHenry takes pictures at White house halloween event
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) takes pictures as his family waits in line to get candy from the president. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joe Biden hands out boxes of M&Ms during a Halloween trick-or-treat event
A child accepts candy from President Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Joe Biden takes a selfie photograph with children dressed up in costumes during a Halloween event
President Biden takes a selfie with a family attending the event. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Biden greets two kids dressed as pandas
Biden crouches down to greet two children dressed up as pandas. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Editor's note: This story was updated with more photos.

Go deeper