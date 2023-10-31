In photos: White House hosts thousands for Halloween trick-or-treat event

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

President Biden reacts to a child's Halloween costume at a trick-or-treat event hosted at the White House on Monday, Oct. 30. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Thousands of children gathered Monday for a night of spooky fun at the White House's Halloween trick-or-treat event.

Driving the news: This year's celebration featured a "Hallo-READ!" theme in which children received candy and books from President Biden and First lady Jill Biden, per a White House release.

The estimated 8,000 guests got to revel in the White House decor, which featured famous literary characters.

The event also featured a "spooky story time." Jill Biden, dressed as the White House cat Willow, read children the book "Ten Spooky Pumpkins," AP reported.

In photos

President Biden and First lady Jill Biden walk out of the White House to greet guests in attendance for the event. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A line of eager trick-or-treaters in a variety of costumes wait to meet President Biden. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden, dressed as the White House cat Willow, reads to a crowd of children. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden hands out treats. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden pantomimes talking into a mic to entertain a child. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Spooky decorations at the event featured literary themes. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) takes pictures as his family waits in line to get candy from the president. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A child accepts candy from President Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden takes a selfie with a family attending the event. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden crouches down to greet two children dressed up as pandas. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Editor's note: This story was updated with more photos.