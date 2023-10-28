Mapped: Where Americans are moving

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

New data from the U.S. Census shows that around 820,000 people moved out of California and 550,000 out of New York in 2022. They join more than 8 million Americans who moved states in 2022.

Why it matters: The rising cost of living is pushing people out of expensive coastal areas, and the trend doesn't look likely to change in coming years: four in ten Californians and and three in ten New Yorkers say they're considering moving out of state.

Many of those moving are headed to Florida or Texas, the states with the largest influxes in 2022.

But Texans worried about the "California-ing" of their state may not need to worry: Democrats are much more likely to move to blue states, while Republicans move to red states.

