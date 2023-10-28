Skip to main content
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mapped: Where Americans are moving

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
New data from the U.S. Census shows that around 820,000 people moved out of California and 550,000 out of New York in 2022. They join more than 8 million Americans who moved states in 2022.

Why it matters: The rising cost of living is pushing people out of expensive coastal areas, and the trend doesn't look likely to change in coming years: four in ten Californians and and three in ten New Yorkers say they're considering moving out of state.

  • Many of those moving are headed to Florida or Texas, the states with the largest influxes in 2022.
  • But Texans worried about the "California-ing" of their state may not need to worry: Democrats are much more likely to move to blue states, while Republicans move to red states.

