10 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Axios Halloween Bracket: The mythical creature finals

Illustration of Chupacabra and Bigfoot facing off against each other, with "vs." in the middle.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Two heavy hitters made it to the finals after more than 1,400 of you voted in the last round of Axios' mythical creature bracket.

  • In one corner: Bigfoot.
  • In the other: Chupacabra.

Pour one out for Mothman, Jackalope and twelve other local legends who didn't make the cut.

You decide: Which cryptid deserves to be crowned the best?

Vote before polls close at 3pm ET today. The results will be shared on Halloween.

