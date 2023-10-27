Axios Halloween Bracket: The mythical creature finals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Two heavy hitters made it to the finals after more than 1,400 of you voted in the last round of Axios' mythical creature bracket.

In one corner: Bigfoot.

Bigfoot. In the other: Chupacabra.

Pour one out for Mothman, Jackalope and twelve other local legends who didn't make the cut.

You decide: Which cryptid deserves to be crowned the best?

Vote before polls close at 3pm ET today. The results will be shared on Halloween.