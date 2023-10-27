10 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Axios Halloween Bracket: The mythical creature finals
Two heavy hitters made it to the finals after more than 1,400 of you voted in the last round of Axios' mythical creature bracket.
- In one corner: Bigfoot.
- In the other: Chupacabra.
Pour one out for Mothman, Jackalope and twelve other local legends who didn't make the cut.
You decide: Which cryptid deserves to be crowned the best?
Vote before polls close at 3pm ET today. The results will be shared on Halloween.