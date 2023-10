Share on email (opens in new window)

Graphic: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Allie Carl, Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey, Maura Losch and Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 2,400 of you voted in the last round of Axios' bracket to crown our Final Four monsters.

After barely securing a win over Wendigo, Chupacabra stares down the mighty Mothman. The other side: Fan favorite Bigfoot faces off against the enduring Jackalope.

What's next: Now we head to the semifinals.

Vote for your favorite before polls close at 3pm ET on Thursday.