1 hour ago - Energy & Environment
Axios Halloween bracket: Vote for your favorite mythical creature
Spooky creatures and urban legends are part of what makes Halloween special. This year, the Axios Visuals team gathered 16 of the creepiest cryptids into a bracket.
What's happening: We want you to vote for your favorite creature! The winner will be revealed on Halloween.
The intrigue: Bigfoot and the Chupacabra are firmly in popular culture. But their dominance may be tested by some of these other mysterious monsters.
- Mothman: A winged creature seen near Point Pleasant, West Virginia, in the 1960s. It was seen as a warning (or omen) ahead of a deadly bridge collapse.
- Snallygaster: A bird-reptile hybrid hailing from centuries-old folklore, in and around the Washington, D.C., area.
- Fresno Nightcrawler: A creepy pair of pants seen walking by themselves in a park near Fresno, California, in a grainy video first shared in 2007.
Explore the cryptids and vote for your favorite. The first round will close at 10am ET on Oct. 23.