Axios Halloween bracket: Vote for your favorite mythical creature

Graphic: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Allie Carl, Brendan Lynch, Lindsey Bailey, Maura Losch and Sarah Grillo/Axios

Spooky creatures and urban legends are part of what makes Halloween special. This year, the Axios Visuals team gathered 16 of the creepiest cryptids into a bracket.

What's happening: We want you to vote for your favorite creature! The winner will be revealed on Halloween.

The intrigue: Bigfoot and the Chupacabra are firmly in popular culture. But their dominance may be tested by some of these other mysterious monsters.

Mothman: A winged creature seen near Point Pleasant, West Virginia, in the 1960s. It was seen as a warning (or omen) ahead of a deadly bridge collapse.

A winged creature seen near Point Pleasant, West Virginia, in the 1960s. It was seen as a warning (or omen) ahead of a deadly bridge collapse. Snallygaster: A bird-reptile hybrid hailing from centuries-old folklore, in and around the Washington, D.C., area.

A bird-reptile hybrid hailing from centuries-old folklore, in and around the Washington, D.C., area. Fresno Nightcrawler: A creepy pair of pants seen walking by themselves in a park near Fresno, California, in a grainy video first shared in 2007.

Explore the cryptids and vote for your favorite. The first round will close at 10am ET on Oct. 23.