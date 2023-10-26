Sam Bankman-Fried's first words on the witness stand were: "Good afternoon."

It was anything but that for the fallen CEO.

Driving the news: The SBF trial picked up again Thursday with the headliner himself taking the stand to give Judge Lewis Kaplan and others in the courtroom a preview of his testimony to help the judge decide what topics would be allowed to come up during the real thing tomorrow.

The jurors were excused shortly after 2 PM and given the afternoon off.

SBF took the stand for nearly three hours after that.

Judge Kaplan will rule on the matter of what topics to allow on Friday morning.

Zoom in: SBF, the founder and ex-CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has plead "not guilty" to the seven counts of fraud and conspiracy against him. The 31-year old also founded the hedge fund Alameda Research, the entity that was allegedly allowed to borrow funds from FTX, a revelation that ultimately led to the crypto exchange's death spiral.

The U.S. government is arguing that SBF knew about the borrowed funds and had fraudulent intent with the arrangement.

His performance on the stand fell well below that of the testimonies given by his lieutenants Gary Wang, Caroline Ellison and Nishad Singh.

All of them blamed him for depleting FTX customer deposits.

Details: Defense attorney Mark Cohen took a stab at pushing the "advice of counsel" strategy, meaning Bankman-Fried was merely abiding by his lawyers' direction ahead of the company's spectacular collapse.

But SBF's ability on Thursday to explain how his lawyers were involved was vague, and lacked the details that the U.S. government's witnesses had in spades.

Judge Kaplan took over asking questions for Cohen, prodding for specifics, but none came.

Of note: It was difficult to hear a clean quote from SBF — the stenographer at one point had to ask him to restate what he said several times just to understand what he was saying.

When the U.S. government's cross-examination hit, SBF seemed to tap-dance around the answers.

He was scolded for using legalese, wondering aloud whether a question was "in scope."

Kaplan at one point had to order him to listen to the U.S. prosecutor Danielle Sassoon's questions and answer them directly.

What they're saying: "Part of the problem is that the witness has what I'll simply call an interesting way of responding to questions for the moment," the judge said.