NHL lifts ban on rainbow-colored Pride Tape

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A stick with Pride tape prior to a game between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Dec. 2022 in Pittsburgh. Photo: Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that it reversed a ban on using stick tape to support causes during games and practices.

Why it matters: The move comes after a decision earlier this month to ban rainbow-colored Pride tape sparked backlash, as well as defiance.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott flouted the rule over the weekend in a game against the Anaheim Ducks when he played with rainbow tape on his stick.

State of play: "After consultation with the NHL Players' Association and the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Players will now have the option to voluntarily represent social causes with their stick tape throughout the season," the NHL said in a statement Tuesday.

The NHL announced in June that teams would no longer wear specialty warmup jerseys to commemorate theme nights, after several players refused to wear themed jerseys during Pride Nights last season.

Earlier this month, the NHL expanded the ban to include using Pride Tape at any time.

The NHL said the ban was intended to prevent the use of stick tape as an "end-around" to violate the uniform policy, ESPN reported.

The big picture: Pride tape was initially introduced seven years ago to show inclusion and support for LGBTQ athletes, per NPR.

Among those who spoke out against the Pride tape ban this month was former NHL executive Brian Burke, who said in a statement that the ban was a "surprising and serious setback."

What they're saying: Dermott called the league's rule change "amazing" on Tuesday.