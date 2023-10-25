Wall Street is now laser-focused on how companies like Google and Microsoft will make money from AI.

Why it matters: After nearly a year of hyping up AI, tech giants are facing greater scrutiny of their plans to launch expensive generative AI products and services.

Driving the news: Alphabet's stock got a thrashing after the company yesterday reported disappointing growth in its cloud business.

Shares closed down 9.5%, its steepest decline since March 16, 2020.

At the same time, Microsoft's stock closed up 3.1% after the company delivered a report showing the strength of its cloud unit Azure, thanks in part to its artificial intelligence bet.

Between the lines: Wall Street wants clarity on how Alphabet will make money from AI — in stark contrast to Microsoft, which says its AI investments are already bearing fruit.

"About three percentage points of Azure's growth came from generative A.I. products ... more than the company had told investors to expect," the NYT notes.

Microsoft also said it has 7,000 more customers of its Azure OpenAI platform than it did in July.

