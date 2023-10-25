Companies step up menopause, bereavement leave
Menopause support may become a more common workplace benefit as impacted women become a larger part of the labor force.
State of play: According to an August survey of HR policies by insurance firm NFP, only 4% of respondents that offer sick leave currently provide some kind of aid for menopause, such as access to hormone therapy and counseling.
- Meanwhile, 32% say they had not considered it but would be open to offering support within the next five years.
Zoom in: Microsoft, the NBA, Abercrombie &b Fitch, Palantir and Standard Chartered bank are among those currently offering educational or financial assistance for managing menopause, according to Bloomberg.
- "These are ... your most seasoned leaders," who are costly to replace, Maria Trapenasso, NFP's national human resources consulting practice lead, told Bloomberg.
What to watch: Employers are also stepping up to support specific bereavement needs, such as additional time off to grieve after miscarriages or IVF attempts, according to NFP.
