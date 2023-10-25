Menopause support may become a more common workplace benefit as impacted women become a larger part of the labor force.

State of play: According to an August survey of HR policies by insurance firm NFP, only 4% of respondents that offer sick leave currently provide some kind of aid for menopause, such as access to hormone therapy and counseling.

Meanwhile, 32% say they had not considered it but would be open to offering support within the next five years.

Zoom in: Microsoft, the NBA, Abercrombie &b Fitch, Palantir and Standard Chartered bank are among those currently offering educational or financial assistance for managing menopause, according to Bloomberg.

"These are ... your most seasoned leaders," who are costly to replace, Maria Trapenasso, NFP's national human resources consulting practice lead, told Bloomberg.

What to watch: Employers are also stepping up to support specific bereavement needs, such as additional time off to grieve after miscarriages or IVF attempts, according to NFP.

