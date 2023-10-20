Flood of GOP lawmakers hits the House speaker race

A large group of House GOP lawmakers announced on Friday they are interested in running for speaker, setting up a raucous closed-door meeting on Monday.

Why it matters: Hostilities between GOP factions have escalated since the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, followed by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) bowing out of the race and the conference voting to remove Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as nominee.

As of Friday evening, the following House Republicans had officially announced bids for speaker or expressed interest in the role.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

House Republican Vice Conference Chair Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)

House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

House Small Business Chair Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)

Austin Scott (R-Ga.)

Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)

Zoom in: Multiple GOP lawmakers said they believe Emmer has an early lead, but noted that the knives are out from certain allies of former President Trump, along with reservations about elevating a current member of leadership.

Others argued that Donalds' support among conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus could give him an edge.

Multiple GOP lawmakers speculated that it would take several candidates more failing before they are able to reach a consensus.

"I haven't talked to anyone. This is a wild guess but I bet this comes down to Emmer vs Donalds," one senior GOP lawmaker said.

The big picture: "Now we're back to square one, as someone said in there that we're down three speakers, so we can't be down to fourth ... now we're at the point where no one gets the first choice," said Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas).

What's next: Expect a long meeting on Monday.