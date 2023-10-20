The Justice Department building on on Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington, DC. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the state's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill was sentenced to four months in federal prison on Thursday.

Driving the news: Former state Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston) pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements related to COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Department of Justice.

The 36-year-old from Williston apologized in court on Thursday and said he wanted to "express my remorse for the decisions and failures I've made," ClickOrlando reports.

The big picture: Harding resigned in December after he was indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud.

He maintained at the time that he repaid his loan after he was accused of fraudulently obtaining and attempting to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

What's next: Harding's sentence is to be followed by two years of supervised release, per the DOJ.

What they're saying: "The theft of any amount of taxpayer funds is inexcusable," said Jason Coody, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida, in a statement.

"However, the defendant's deceptive acts of diverting emergency financial assistance from small businesses during the pandemic is simply beyond the pale," Coody added.

