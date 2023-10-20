Ex-Florida lawmaker behind "Don't Say Gay" bill sentenced for COVID aid fraud
The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the state's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill was sentenced to four months in federal prison on Thursday.
Driving the news: Former state Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston) pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements related to COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Department of Justice.
- The 36-year-old from Williston apologized in court on Thursday and said he wanted to "express my remorse for the decisions and failures I've made," ClickOrlando reports.
The big picture: Harding resigned in December after he was indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud.
- He maintained at the time that he repaid his loan after he was accused of fraudulently obtaining and attempting to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the Small Business Administration (SBA).
What's next: Harding's sentence is to be followed by two years of supervised release, per the DOJ.
What they're saying: "The theft of any amount of taxpayer funds is inexcusable," said Jason Coody, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida, in a statement.
- "However, the defendant's deceptive acts of diverting emergency financial assistance from small businesses during the pandemic is simply beyond the pale," Coody added.
Go deeper: Government watchdog estimates U.S. lost $200 billion to COVID fraud