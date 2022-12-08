The Department of Justice building in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the state's controversial "Don't Say Gall" bill has been indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud, per a Department of Justice statement Wednesday.

The big picture: A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against state Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston), 35, who said he pleaded not guilty after being accused of fraudulently obtaining and attempting to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Harding was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements and two counts of money laundering.

Details: Harding is accused of committing two acts of wire fraud between Dec. 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, by participating in a scheme to defraud the SBA and for obtaining coronavirus-related small business loans through "false and fraudulent pretenses," according to the DOJ.

He's also accused of causing wire communications to be transmitted in interstate commerce for the purpose of the executing the scheme.

Additionally, the indictment alleges that Harding made and caused to be made false and fraudulent SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications.

The Florida representative is further accused of making false representations in supporting loan documentation in the names of dormant businesses and obtaining fraudulently created bank statements.

Harding is also charged with two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with funds derived from unlawful activity and two counts of making false statements to the SBA.

What he's saying: "I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested," Harding said in a statement to news outlets.

What's next: Harding's trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.