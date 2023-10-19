Patrick McHenry might be the House speaker that crypto needs
The U.S. House of Representatives soon may move to make Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) temporary speaker, following a series of failed GOP nominations. A vote could even come later on Thursday, if Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) loses for a third time.
Why it matters: Beyond stemming the D.C. dysfunction: Crypto and crypto investors don't have a lot of heroes right now, but one of them seems poised to become one of America's most powerful politicians.
- McHenry has a lengthy history of interest in crypto and other financial technologies, including his sponsorship of legislation that would create a statutory framework for digital asset regulation (nicknamed the "McHenry Bill"). He'd now set the House's agenda.
- Some crypto sources even believe he could serve as a House check on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a crypto skeptic who yesterday tied the asset class to money laundering by Hamas.
- McHenry's most likely successor as chair of the House Financial Services Committee would be Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.), who's also largely supportive of crypto.
The bottom line: There's not much difference between an empowered temporary speaker and a permanent one, except that there are some questions as to whether McHenry would be third in line for the presidency or entitled to participate in certain intelligence briefings.
Go deeper: What to know about Patrick McHenry, temporary House speaker