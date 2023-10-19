Leading Chilean feminist shares concerns over proposed constitution

Irina Karamanos speaks at an international feminist meeting in Spain on Feb. 26. Photo: Alejandro Martínez Vélez/Europa Press via Getty Images

Irina Karamanos Adrián, a Chilean activist and the partner of President Gabriel Boric, says she's worried the latest draft of her country's new constitution could jeopardize existing and future civil rights

The big picture: The draft is being finalized this month ahead of a likely December referendum on whether to adopt it, but critics say it veers to the right and threatens reproductive rights.

It's the second recent attempt to change Chile's constitution — drawn up during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet — after voters last year soundly rejected a draft over concerns it was too progressive and broad.

What she's saying: "It seems concerning that parts of a new constitutional draft would narrow down opportunities or close even more doors than the (current) Pinochet Constitution does," says Karamanos, who's been in the U.S. touting her experience overhauling the first lady's office — a post she left last December.

She says the most important thing with the new constitution is that it opens up a discussion about human, civil and reproductive rights.

Karamanos remains hopeful that public debate will steer the draft or subsequent legislation in another direction

She adds that constitutions should be the backbone for civil society and government powers to build and expand on rights — and that the latest draft could make that harder.

Context: The convention working on the latest draft is made up mostly of conservative politicians who oppose abortion rights and have included a provision that the law will protect "those who are about to be born."

Abortion rights advocates say that could threaten limited abortion rights that Chileans currently have.

Critics say the existing constitution, written by a military committee under Pinochet's rule (1973-1989), is difficult to amend and undemocratic.

Polls have shown Chileans are dissatisfied with the convention's draft so far.

"I hope we'll move forward to keep conquering more rights for people and, yes, acting against regressions if those come to happen," Karamanos says.

Zoom out: Before stepping down as first lady, Karamanos, an anthropologist, reformed the office, assigning six foundations typically led by the first lady to different ministries she said were better suited for them.

Karamanos had long said she could step down from the role, criticizing it as undemocratic, sexist and nepotistic.

She has of late undertaken a slew professional projects, including participating in a TEDWomen 2023 conference in the U.S. last week, coordinating regional feminist events, holding roundtables with university students and writing a book.

