Elon Musk's image is displayed next to the X Logo. Photo: Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

X announced Tuesday that it will begin testing a subscription method that includes a $1 annual fee for new users.

Driving the news: New users in New Zealand and the Philippines will have to pay the fee in order to post content, like posts, reply, repost or quote other accounts' posts, per a post on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Those who opt out of the subscription fee will only have access to "read only" actions, such as reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts. Fortune first reported the news.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: The move, if applied to more countries and especially if applied to existing users, risks costing the company revenue.

Historically, X has gotten most of its revenue from advertising and even a nominal fee to post could lead people to leave the platform entirely.

Flashback: Musk says X will charge everyone to use the platform