New P.R. and lobbying firm leans into "GOP street cred"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Axiom Strategies, the Kansas City-based Republican consulting firm with 350 employees, is moving onto Pennsylvania Avenue today with the launch of a companion firm, AxAdvocacy — a 26-person P.R. and government affairs shop.

Why it matters: Axiom founder Jeff Roe tells Axios that at a time when many public affairs and lobby shops are emphasizing bipartisan muscle, AxAdvocacy "makes no bones [about] its GOP street cred."

Between the lines: Roe disrupted the campaign-consulting business model with a full-service "general consulting" offering — a departure from the patchwork approach of multiple specialty shops serving one campaign.