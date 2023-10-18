43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
New P.R. and lobbying firm leans into "GOP street cred"
Axiom Strategies, the Kansas City-based Republican consulting firm with 350 employees, is moving onto Pennsylvania Avenue today with the launch of a companion firm, AxAdvocacy — a 26-person P.R. and government affairs shop.
Why it matters: Axiom founder Jeff Roe tells Axios that at a time when many public affairs and lobby shops are emphasizing bipartisan muscle, AxAdvocacy "makes no bones [about] its GOP street cred."
Between the lines: Roe disrupted the campaign-consulting business model with a full-service "general consulting" offering — a departure from the patchwork approach of multiple specialty shops serving one campaign.
- Roe says the new firm is "folding government relations into the mix with the same mindset of the highly strategic and tactically disruptive culture of Axiom Strategies."