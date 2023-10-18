The union that represents the AFL-CIO's staffers is in the midst of contentious negotiations with the big labor group.

Why it matters: The momentum behind workers is so strong lately, that even labor unions are having labor troubles.

Driving the news: After staffers picketed in D.C. last week, and two days of talks this week, the AFL-CIO proposed a revised contract to the union on Tuesday.

Their last deal expired back in February and the last proposal from the AFL-CIO, in September, was overwhelmingly rejected — 97% of members said no.

A vote on the latest proposal is expected by early next week.

The background: The AFL-CIO is basically synonymous with the American labor movement. It's the 67-year-old umbrella organization for nearly 60 unions — including the American Federation of Teachers, American Postal Workers Union, and Writers Guild of America — representing about 12.5 million workers.

Many of them, including the UAW's autoworkers and Hollywood actors, are on strike right now.

Zoom out: Labor unions are resurgent at the moment — and unions are flexing muscles not seen for a while. So, some observers were surprised the AFL-CIO hadn't worked this out yet.

The AFL-CIO "is supposed to set the tone for what the labor movement does," said Ana Avendaño, a lecturer at CUNY School of Law, and a former associate general counsel at the AFL-CIO.

At stake: The union says staffers haven't gotten a raise in nine years; and the best offer they've seen from the AFL-CIO is for 2.4% annual increases, well below inflation. Plus, they're fending off efforts to cut pension benefits.

The stagnating pay is hurting retention and hiring, and the staff union has dwindled to 90 employees from 160 in 2016, two of the union's leaders said in a column for the Cap Times. This hurts the group's ability to help its affiliate unions.

"The AFL-CIO once had an entire collective bargaining department to help unions navigate complex negotiations," they write. "Today we don't have a single staffer assigned to bargaining full time, even as affiliates like the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers in Memphis have been on strike for months."

The other side: The AFL-CIO "deeply respects the collective bargaining process and every worker's right to make their voices heard in any contract negotiation," said Ray Zaccaro, the AFL-CIO's director of public affairs.

"We remain committed to reaching a fair agreement that honors both the important work of our staff and a prudent stewardship of our members' resources," he said. "We look forward to the Guild's response to this revised offer and will continue negotiating in good faith for a fair contract."

The bottom line: Even a union needs a union.