U.S. reportedly to ease Venezuelan oil sanctions

The U.S. reportedly reached a deal Monday with Venezuela to ease sanctions on the oil-rich South American nation's petroleum industry in exchange for holding competitive and monitored presidential elections next year, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: If the report is borne out, it shows the continued American effort to bolster supplies in the global oil market, which remains deeply disrupted by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Details: The Post cited two people familiar with the negotiations, who indicated that the U.S. would announce sanctions relief after the ruling Maduro regime signs an agreement with American-backed opposition groups committing to allow freer elections in 2024.

That's expected to happen on Tuesday at a meeting in Barbados.

Yes, but: As of Tuesday morning, no other major media outlet has confirmed the exact details of the story.

Citing multiple Washington sources, Reuters did report that an election deal could result in "significant but limited sanctions relief" from the U.S., such as easing some restrictions on the banking sector.

💭 Our thought bubble: Even if sanctions are lifted, Venezuela's oil industry is in no position to quickly return to its former role as a major supplier of crude oil to the global market.

The state oil giant PDVSA has been crippled by decades of default, mismanagement, lack of investment, sanctions, corruption, and a mass exodus of skilled workers from the country.

The bottom line: Oil production in Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves, is down more than 75% from its peak levels in the late 1990s — though it's now slowly increasing.