Casino workers walked off the job for the first time in Detroit history Tuesday to demand higher wages, job protections and health insurance benefits.

Why it matters: Unions are flexing their muscles this year. Workers outside Motor City Casino Tuesday told Axios that their fight is another example of American workers demanding what they're owed.

The strike comes as around 34,000 UAW members across the country demand more competitive contracts, including hundreds of UAW members employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Of note: MGM Grand Detroit and Motor City Casino say they will remain open throughout the duration of the strike.

The intrigue: The Detroit Casino Council represents almost 4,000 casino workers from several unions.

Striking workers will be paid $500 weekly via union dues.

What they're saying: "It's unfortunate that we have to join in on this labor movement," slot attendant Tyjuanese Lyte tells Axios. "We need to recoup our losses we took during the pandemic — we were without work for six months."

The other side: "While significant progress has been made, we have not yet reached an agreement with the Detroit Casino Council," Motor City Casino said in a statement. "We remain committed to bargaining in good faith and achieving a contract that is fair to our employees and allows our company to remain competitive in our industry."