A digital display shows the game of Flag football for its feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, during the second day of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai on Oct. 16. Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP via Getty Images

Two sports will make their Olympic debuts at the 2028 Los Angeles games, and three others will be returning to the international competition.

Driving the news: Teams will be competing at baseball and softball, cricket, lacrosse, flag football and squash in the 2028 summer games, the organizing committee announced on Monday.

It will be the first time flag football and squash are played at the Olympic level.

What they're saying: "The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Olympics officials evaluated new sports on criteria that included gender equality, youth relevance, global appeal to fans and host country interest.

Flashback: Baseball and softball were most recently played at Tokyo 2020, where Japan beat the U.S. and won the gold medal.

Cricket was played at Paris 1900.

Lacrosse was played at St. Louis 1904 and London 1908.

Separately, modern pentathlon and weightlifting will also be on the 2028 slate of events, neither of which was part of the original program.

The big picture: The International Olympic Committee broke its usual process in deciding where to host the 2028 Olympics by awarding it at the same time as 2024.

Paris, which will host next year's Olympics, and Los Angeles both had strong bids in 2017.

"I have long believed that we have an incredible opportunity in Los Angeles to create the most compelling Games, not just for us, but for the world," said Casey Wasserman, chairperson of the 2028 Olympics, in a statement on Monday.

