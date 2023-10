Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: WatchCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Remember the hype about luxury pre-owned watches as an asset class? Turns out, they couldn't survive a rate-hike cycle.

What's happening: Since March 2022, the WatchCharts Overall Market Index has fallen more than 35%.