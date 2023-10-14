51 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Supreme Court justices interrupt female attorneys more often than men
Supreme Court justices are far more likely to interrupt a female attorney in oral argument than a male attorney, according to a new study analyzing four decades of court transcripts.
By the numbers: A female attorney in conversation with Chief Justice John Roberts can expect to get interrupted 2.1 times more often than her male counterpart.
- Most justices in the study were more likely to interrupt women; the discrepancy was especially pronounced amng conservative-leaning justices.
The big picture: Special oral argument rules put in place during the pandemic made the interruption rate more equitable, for a while. However, the bias quickly bounced back once those restrictions eased, compounding the barriers that women already face in the legal profession.