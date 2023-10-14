Supreme Court justices interrupt female attorneys more often than men

Data: Cai, et al., 2023, "'Let Me Just Interrupt You': Estimating Gender Effects in Supreme Court Oral Arguments"; Chart: Will Chase and Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Supreme Court justices are far more likely to interrupt a female attorney in oral argument than a male attorney, according to a new study analyzing four decades of court transcripts.

By the numbers: A female attorney in conversation with Chief Justice John Roberts can expect to get interrupted 2.1 times more often than her male counterpart.

Most justices in the study were more likely to interrupt women; the discrepancy was especially pronounced amng conservative-leaning justices.

The big picture: Special oral argument rules put in place during the pandemic made the interruption rate more equitable, for a while. However, the bias quickly bounced back once those restrictions eased, compounding the barriers that women already face in the legal profession.

