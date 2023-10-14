Skip to main content
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court justices interrupt female attorneys more often than men

Kavya Beheraj
Data: Cai, et al., 2023, "'Let Me Just Interrupt You': Estimating Gender Effects in Supreme Court Oral Arguments"; Chart: Will Chase and Kavya Beheraj/Axios
Supreme Court justices are far more likely to interrupt a female attorney in oral argument than a male attorney, according to a new study analyzing four decades of court transcripts.

By the numbers: A female attorney in conversation with Chief Justice John Roberts can expect to get interrupted 2.1 times more often than her male counterpart.

  • Most justices in the study were more likely to interrupt women; the discrepancy was especially pronounced amng conservative-leaning justices.

The big picture: Special oral argument rules put in place during the pandemic made the interruption rate more equitable, for a while. However, the bias quickly bounced back once those restrictions eased, compounding the barriers that women already face in the legal profession.

