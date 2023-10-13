SF Fed president Mary Daly on “purposefully tearing down barriers”

Share on email (opens in new window)

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly and Axios' Kate Marino; Photo courtesy of the SF Fed

Early on in San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly's career, big decisions were sometimes made in the men's bathroom, she told a roomful of high school students this week.

Why it matters: Daly wasn't included in these special pow-wows — and that could've been a barrier to her career, she said, speaking with Axios' Kate Marino at an event for International Day of the Girl.

"You've got to find [those] barriers that are just about 'the way it's always been.' And we have to tear those down. We have to be purposeful about tearing them down," she said.

"It's kind of a funny story if you think about it, but it's really a sad story because it's a barrier that becomes so natural that people don't even know it's a barrier until someone points it out."

1 thing Daly's excited about: Claudia Goldin's Nobel Prize in economics, announced on Monday.