LeVar Burton at an event in Mountain View, California, in 2019. Photo: Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton will host the National Book Foundation's awards ceremony next month, the organization announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Burton replaces the foundation's original choice, actress-turned-daytime talk-show host Drew Barrymore. The organization dropped Barrymore after she said she would tape her show while television writers were on strike, though she ultimately did not.

Driving the news: Burton, the iconic host of the educational children's television show "Reading Rainbow," said in a statement Friday that it will be an honor to again host the "biggest night for books." He previously hosted the ceremony in 2019.

"I'm a big believer in the power of the written word, and am proud to stand alongside the National Book Foundation to celebrate exceptional storytelling and the Foundation's mission to make books accessible to everyone, everywhere," he said.

Details: The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Nov. 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

One winner among five finalists in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature, and young people's literature will be announced.

The foundation will also honor Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. poet laureate Rita Dove to recognize her impact on the country's literary heritage.

Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to appear as a special guest.

Go deeper: Attempts to ban books at public libraries surge at record levels