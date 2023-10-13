Share on email (opens in new window)

Employees across Israel's cybersecurity industry navigated an emotional, anxiety-ridden landscape as they attempted to keep their businesses operating normally this week.

The big picture: Executives at cybersecurity companies with a presence in Israel told Axios their offices have hardly shifted their workflows or development deadlines since Hamas' surprise attack.

Companies don't foresee the ongoing conflict hurting their sales and revenue numbers.

Yes, but: As many of these employees and executives described unaffected business operations, their surroundings showed the anxiety and challenges that war brings.

As he was talking with Axios, one person's phone flooded with alerts that missiles were targeting a region his family lived in.

Executives were interrupted by their children — whose schools are currently closed — running in to ask questions.

And another source started a call by warning of the chance he'd have to leave if a siren started wailing.

What they're saying: "It's part of life for an Israeli company," Sharon Eilon, chief customer officer at Aqua Security, told Axios.

"It's not foreign to us; it's all geared around when these things, like now, are happening," he added. "We're in it, and we know how to deal with it."

Zoom out: Israel's cybersecurity sector was already having a difficult year.

Macroeconomic conditions and political strife had prompted drop-offs in venture capital funding to Israeli companies and led roughly 70% of Israeli startups to relocate parts of their businesses.

Between the lines: The engineering and research teams of many Israeli cybersecurity companies are headquartered in Israel, while their marketing and sales teams are based elsewhere around the world, executives told Axios.

At startup Cybersixgill, that means most customers aren't seeing disruptions because they typically interact with the overseas sales and marketing teams, CEO Sharon Wagner said.

Zoom in: Those employees in Israel have a growing list of challenges that their employers are hoping to assist with.

Check Point Software Technologies, a global cybersecurity company with a significant presence in Israel, has started a fund to help employees relocate to safer places or meet other needs, Gil Messing, the company's chief of staff, told Axios.

Wagner said his company is planning to have a day where employees can bring their kids to work once the company returns to the office to help alleviate any lingering child care stress.

Check Point has also contracted out a mental health crisis line for employees to call, Messing added.

Meanwhile, employees are being drafted into the Israeli military's reserve service.

About 15 of Cybersixgill's 100 employees have either been brought into the reserves or have significant others who were drafted, Wagner said.

Roughly 20 of Aqua Security's 200 employees in Israel have been drafted, Eilon said.

The intrigue: Companies that were already operating remotely or in a hybrid model are having an easier time transitioning to workers' current needs, Messing said.

The bottom line: Much like other industries in the region, Israeli cyber companies are navigating a dual reality: maintaining a sense of business as usual while confronting the trauma of working in war.

"We strongly believe that a strong nation is not only a strong army, but it's a strong economy," Wagner said.

