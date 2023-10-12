OnlyFans CEO at Axios BFD: "Our goal is to change the internet"

OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair said at the Axios BFD conference in New York that her company's goal is to "change the internet," in part by inverting existing business models.

Why it matters: Blair noted that the U.K-based site, which is known for its adult content, offers streaming content (such as stand-up comedy) for free, while making users pay for social media content. "We don't have to accept the way that things are structured at the moment," she said. "There are alternative business models out there that can be successful."

Asked about the fact that X, formerly known as Twitter, is experimenting with paywalled content, Blair said: "Imitation is the nicest form of flattery."

The big picture: While few attendees at Axios BFD in New York raised their hands when moderator Kia Kokalitcheva asked if they had OnlyFans accounts, the company's growth has been astronomical.

Revenue topped $1 billion in 2022, with $525 million in profit. "We've often heard it said that we are the secret media success story," Blair said.

"Everyone thought we might be a pandemic bubble company," Blair said. Instead, growth has accelerated.

How it works: Blair stressed that the site is focused on developing alternate business models for monetizing internet content besides subscriptions.

"Actually, pure subscriptions accounted for less than 50% of our revenue," she said, adding that users are doling out money via tips, pay-per-view payments and microtransactions to engage with content and creators.

While OnlyFans offers "safe for work" content for free, users pay for adult content and subscribe to follow individual contributors. The site reports having over 3 million content creators.

Beyond porn stars, Blair argued that creators with big followings have not always seen their fair share of the revenue they are creating, and that OnlyFans is helping to change that.

What to watch: "People are always asking us are you gonna go public? The answer is it's not in the roadmap now," Blair said.