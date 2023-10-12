Iran can't access $6 billion from hostage deal, Biden official tells Dems
The Biden administration is assuring congressional Democrats that Iran will not be able to access a $6 billion account in Qatar.
Driving the news: Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told House Democrats this morning that the U.S. and Qatar have an informal agreement not to move the money "anytime soon," according to Democratic aides.
- Punchbowl News was first to report his comments.
Why it matters: Republicans have seized on President Biden's decision to release some $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue as part of a hostage swap deal last month to suggest Biden is helping to fund Hamas, the Iran-backed group that carried out the attacks in Israel over the weekend.
- Vulnerable Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for Biden to prevent the $6 billion from being spent by Tehran.
- The Biden administration has insisted that none of the funds, which were transferred from a South Korean account to a Qatari one, have been used.
What they're saying: Today's closed-door comments from Adeyemo went a step further than the administration's public arguments.
- From the White House podium, officials have insisted that any suggestion that the $6 billion has been used by Hamas is untrue.
- "I'm telling you, nothing's been accessed and we have oversight," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters today. "We have oversight over what can be accessed and for what purposes."
- Speaking in Tel Aviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a similar point. "None of the funds that have now gone to Qatar have actually been spent or accessed in any way by Iran."
The other side: Ali Karimi Magham, a spokesperson for Iran's UN mission in New York, posted on social media: "The U.S. government knows that it can NOT renege on the agreement."
- "The money rightfully belongs to the people of Iran, earmarked ... to facilitate the acquisition of all essential requisites for the Iranians."