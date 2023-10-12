Unproductive investments a few years back has led to the biotechnology sector's current bleak capital market, Stephen Berenson, managing partner at biotech venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, told Dan Primack at Axios BFD Thursday.

The big picture: A string of late-stage trail failures around 2021 contributed to the public market's current skepticism of biotech, he said. And that poor market outlook is likely to continue for a while.

Context: The IPO market for biotech fell 93% in 2022 from the year prior, according to EY.

What he said: "Companies are going to run out of money unless they're able to prove their value propositions to some constituency, whether it's investors, pharma, merger partners, you name it," Berenson, a board member for Moderna, said at the Axios BFD event Thursday.

Yes, but: Biotech companies can't let failures stop them from innovating, he said.

When a company fails a trial "you have to grieve for a couple of minutes. But if you're grieving for much longer, you're not you're not doing your job," Berenson said.

"The way you construct your companies -- it can be done in a way where you are exposed to binary outcomes, 0r you have a platform which creates many opportunities actually to win," he added.

Go deeper: Watch live: Axios BFD featuring key leaders in business and tech