Retail real estate running low as construction dries up

Retail landlords are running low on available space despite a recent spate of high-profile store closures.

Why it matters: The real estate sector is taking major bankruptcies and digital disruption in stride, while rising interest rates are limiting new construction.

By the numbers: In the third quarter, the amount of retail space available for lease plunged to an all-time low since CoStar Group began tracking the figures in 2007, says Brandon Svec, director of retail analytics.

That was down by 0.13 percentage points over the last year and down 1.5 points over the past three years.

The big picture: Several factors are playing into the decline, according to CoStar:

Nontraditional tenants are snapping up storefronts, including medical services, fitness studios and grocery stores.

Construction of new space has dwindled to its lowest point in decades, and rising interest rates are making it increasingly cost prohibitive.

Some 140 million square feet of retail space has been demolished in the last decade.

The intrigue: This year's demise of Bed Bath & Beyond and the bankruptcies of other retailers, like Party City and David's Bridal, haven't made a big dent on the retail real estate market.

Retailers have announced 1,070 net new store openings this year — a figure that includes the liquidation of Bed Bath & Beyond — according to Coresight Research's Oct. 6 report.

Recent expansion announcements include Toys R Us eying 24 new locations and Macy's planning 30 new small-format stores.

"Office is in the crosshairs," Kimco Realty CEO Conor Flynn told the Wall Street Journal recently. "But retail is outperforming."

How it works: CoStar defines "available" space as including vacant properties, "currently occupied but soon to be vacant space," space that's being marketed for sublease and under-construction space that's available to rent, Svec said in an email.

What we're watching: Retail construction is unlikely to pick up anytime soon as interest rates keep investors away.

Go deeper: U.S. office vacancy rate hits all-time high