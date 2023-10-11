OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample contains water, carbon

A view of the outside of the OSIRIS-REx sample collector. Image: NASA/Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold

The pristine sample of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid delivered to Earth last month contains water and high amounts of carbon, according to NASA.

Why it matters: That composition suggests life's building blocks may be found within the asteroid, the space agency said.

What's happening: Scientists are now going to further analyze the sample to try to answer key questions about asteroids and their place in the solar system's history.

The OSIRIS-REx mission was expected to collect at least 60 grams of material from asteroid Bennu, but it appears to have snagged a lot more, including some bonus material "covering the outside of the collector head, canister lid, and base," NASA said.

"The bounty of carbon-rich material and the abundant presence of water-bearing clay minerals are just the tip of the cosmic iceberg," Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx, said in a statement.

NASA is planning to house about 70% of the asteroid sample at Johnson Space Center, setting aside some of it for scientists to study in the future.

Catch up quick: The OSIRIS-REx sample capsule landed in the Utah desert on Sept. 24 and arrived at Johnson the next day.

OSIRIS-REx gathered the sample in 2020 and then made its way back to Earth.

It is the largest sample of an asteroid ever returned to Earth.

After dropping the sample capsule to land on Earth, the spacecraft is continuing on its journey through space, targeting the asteroid Apophis next. (NASA has re-named the spacecraft OSIRIS-APEX in light of the extended mission.)

The big picture: Scientists think asteroids and comets are leftovers from the dawn of the solar system billons of years ago.