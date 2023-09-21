NASA's largest asteroid sample will land on Earth this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

One of OSIRIS-REx's arms touching the surface of asteroid Bennu. Photo: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission to sample an asteroid is bringing its rubbly haul back to Earth Sunday.

Why it matters: Scientists hope to use high-powered lab equipment on Earth to study the sample of asteroid Bennu to learn more about how our solar system has evolved over billions of years.

What's happening: The OSIRIS-REx sample is expected to come back through the atmosphere Sunday, landing on Earth in the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range.

After its release from the spacecraft, the capsule containing the sizable sample is expected to land under parachutes on Sunday at about 10:55 am ET.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will fire its thrusters 20 minutes after capsule release to meet up with its next target of study: asteroid Apophis.

You can watch live NASA TV coverage of the recovery of the capsule Sunday starting at 10 am ET here.

Catch up quick: OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016, and NASA nabbed its sample of Bennu in 2020.

The researchers behind the mission were surprised to find that the material on the outer part of Bennu where the spacecraft collected its sample was "loosely packed" and would feel like "stepping into a pit of plastic balls that are popular play areas for kids," NASA said.

The sample is expected to be the largest ever returned to Earth at about half a pound.

The big picture: Asteroids and comets are thought to be leftovers from the dawn of the solar system.