Booz Allen Hamilton launched a new set of AI capabilities aimed at federal military and civilian clients and will tell investors on Wednesday that it's aiming for $500 million to $700 million in government AI contracts in fiscal year 2024, per data shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: Generative AI offers government and military organizations the chance to deliver faster and better services — pushing officials to better organize and apply the huge amounts of data they already collect.

Details: Booz Allen's new AI products include some aimed to solve specific problems for specific users and others that provide more general capabilities that developers can adapt for many different purposes.

The specific products are for defensive cybersecurity operations, and computer vision services that interpret information from images and videos.

The broader capabilities include fine tuned generative AI models, software for ensuring responsible AI deployment, and tools to protect AI models from outside attack.

Booz Allen already operates aiSSEMBLE, a platform to help government clients — ranging from recreation.gov to the Department of Defense — speed up AI development and deployment.

The big picture: Federal AI contracting could shape wider AI development, given the scale of federal procurement.

Government agencies spend around $100 billion a year on IT but struggle to make use of the data at their disposal — prompting a rapid uptick in AI spending to around $3 billion a year, according to a Deltek report.

The intrigue: Government AI contractors are grappling with the tension between delivering more transparent AI systems and the risk of opening more threat vectors thanks to that transparency.

Yes, but: While AI offers new capabilities in fields like situational awareness, Israel's advanced use of AI did not prevent Hamas' attacks — systemic intelligence failures occurred despite cutting edge investments.

U.S. federal officials have also sent mixed signals about use of generative AI — with most applying brakes. The threat of a U.S. federal government shutdown will further complicate AI procurement.

What they're saying: AI "is no longer the purview of the nerds" within the federal government, John Larson, a Booz Allen executive vice president and leader of the firm's AI practice, told Axios.