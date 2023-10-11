Biden officials' Israel briefing rankles House Republicans

House Republicans walked away from a Wednesday briefing on Israel sharply scrutinizing the Biden administration on Iran, military aid, evacuating Americans and more.

Why it matters: It's an early sign of cracks in the relative bipartisan unity after Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend.

Driving the news: Briefers from the Defense and State Departments and the office of the Director of National Intelligence told House members that they have no evidence of direct Iranian involvement in the planning of the attack, according to three members who were in the classified briefing.

There was acknowledgement that Iran has given Hamas long-term support and that there have been recent indications of support in the aftermath of the attack, according to two of the members.

The officials also said tying military assistance to Israel and Ukraine together in one emergency spending package is under consideration, two members said.

What they're saying: "It's clear as day that Iran made this possible, helped [Hamas], but yet the administration is in denial," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told reporters. "I heard that in there: they're 'not sure' of Iran's role. B.S."

Another House Republican told Axios the administration's stated view on Iran's role is "unfathomable" and "unbelievable."

Tying together the two aid packages also got pushback in the meeting, according to the Republican lawmaker, who said there was "audible opposition ... and rightfully so."

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) said she pressed the officials on providing chartered or military flights to evacuate Americans still in Israel but got "very vague" answers on the administration's evacuation efforts.

A Biden administration spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Zoom in: Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisc.) stood up during the Q&A and harshly berated the briefers, according to two members.

"He went nuts," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), "and titled them the cause of every problem we've ever had in America and foreign policy."

"Just personally attacking each of the briefers, referring to their briefs as 'pathetic,' 'embarrassing,' it was just really nasty," said another House Democrat.

Van Orden's office did not respond to a request for comment.

What we're watching: Despite pushback from some Republicans, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said packaging Israel and Ukraine aid together, along with potential funding for Taiwan and border security, is still on the table.